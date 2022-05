1 / 5 Sugar stocks | Shares of Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar, Sakthi Sugars, Dhampur Sugar closed 3.7 to 9 percent down on the BSE following the government order capping sugar exports at 10 million tonnes until further notice.



2 / 5 Asian Paints | The top Nifty50 loser, shares of Asian Paints closed 8 percent lower after AB Group's Grasim industries doubled its CAPEX as part of its foray into the paints business.



3 / 5 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | Among the top Nifty50 losers, shares of Adani Ports closed 5.6 percent lower after the company reported a decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March.



4 / 5 Life insurance stocks | Life insurance stocks gained in a weak market. The stocks of SBI Life, ICICI Prudential, Max Financial, and HDFC Life, gained 1.7-2.9 percent on the BSE.