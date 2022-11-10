Stocks to watch: Ashok Leyland, Zomato, Tata Motors, Lupin, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red amid negative cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 56.5 points or 0.3 percent down at 18,137 at the last count. Shares of Ashok Leyland, Zomato, Tata Motors, Lupin, Adani Ports, Axis Bank among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 10.

1 / 10

Campus Activewear Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Delta Industrial Resources Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Trent Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Times Green Energy (India) Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Hindustan Motors Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Oil India Ltd, RITES Ltd, Steel Authority Of India Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

2 / 10

Tata Motors Ltd | The company reported a net loss of Rs 944.6 crore for the July-September period, down 78.7 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. The Tata group automobile giant clocked growth of 29.7 percent in quarterly revenue to Rs 79,611.3 crore compared with the year-ago period amid strong demand and improving supply of semiconductor chips.

3 / 10

Pidilite Industries Ltd | The company reported September quarter results with EBITDA margin contracting over 430 basis points from the year-ago period. Gross margin during the quarter stood at 41 percent which is 70 basis points lower than the June quarter.

4 / 10

Lupin Ltd | The drug maker reported its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130 crore for the second quarter ended September. The Mumbai-based company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,098 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

5 / 10

Piramal Pharma Ltd | The company announced its consolidated results for the July-September quarter. The pharma company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 37.3 crore in the quarter, as against a net profit of Rs 36.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago signifying a decline of 202 percent. EBITDA for the quarter went down by 12 percent to Rs 173 crore.

6 / 10

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd | The company said it has acquired a 49.38 percent stake in Indian Oiltanking Ltd for Rs 1,050 crore. It also includes the acquisition of an additional 10 percent equity stake in IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd, a 71.57 percent subsidiary of IOTL, the company said in an exchange filing.

7 / 10

Tata Power Company Ltd | Tata Power Renewable Energy has received the letter of award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Ltd to set up 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra.

8 / 10

Axis Bank Ltd | The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India will sell 46.5 million shares, or a 1.6 percent stake of the total paid-up equity share capital of the bank as of September, on November 10 and 11. The stake will be sold at Rs 830.6 per share. The total comes to around Rs 3,865 crore.

9 / 10

Hindustan Unilever Ltd | The company, GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Private Ltd have mutually decided to terminate the consignment selling agency agreement with effect from November 8.

10 / 10

Life Insurance Corporation of India | The company has increased its shareholding in Divi's Laboratories Ltd by purchasing from 1,32,54,663 to 1,33,60,663 equity shares via open market. The shareholding has risen from 4.99 percent to 5.03 percent of the paid-up capital of the said company.