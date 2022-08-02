    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Ashok Leyland, ITC, Zomato and Escorts

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Goldman Sachs maintains 'buy' on the shares of Zomato with a target price of Rs 100, while Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 156. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

