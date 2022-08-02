

1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Zomato | Goldman Sachs maintains 'buy' on the shares of Zomato with a target price of Rs 100. Food delivery segment seeing narrowing losses while Blinkit is scaling up at a robust pace says the brokerage house.



2 / 4 CLSA on ITC | CLSA maintains 'outperform' on the shares of ITC with a target price of Rs 330. The brokerage house notes that that the company is preferred pick, raises FY23-24 earnings by 8 percent to capture recovery.



3 / 4 CLSA on Escorts | CLSA downgrades to 'sell' on the shares of Escorts with a revised target price of Rs 1,612. The brokerage house notes that the big miss on margin led to negative surprise.