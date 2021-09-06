As Reliance Industries pushes higher, should you buy the stock? Market gurus answer

Reliance Industries stocks rallied to record highs of Rs 2,479 in Monday's session after closing at Rs 2,388 in the previous session. It gained a market cap of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the last two trading sessions, taking the total cap to Rs 16.75 lakh crores. The company has recently acquired a majority stake in genomic testing firm Strand Life Sciences for Rs 393 crore. Further, the company is expected to launch 'JioPhone Next' on Friday, the world's most affordable smartphone. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is also reportedly preparing a $5.7 billion offer to acquire a controlling stake in T-Mobile Netherlands. So as the horde of news attracts investors towards the stock, what are the experts saying? Let's find out: