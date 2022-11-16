    English
    Apollo Tyres, PB Fintech, Balkrishna Industries: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    CITI has an 'buy' call on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 340 on its shares while CLSA has an 'initiate buy' call on PB Fintech with a target price of Rs 600 on its shares.

    Apollo Tyres | CITI has a 'buy' call on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 340 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter results for FY23 is ahead of the estimates. It also added that estimates for consolidates earnings have increased by 5 to 11 percent between FY23 and FY25.

    Apollo Tyres | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 327 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's EBITDA for Q2 of this fiscal year is in line with theestimates. It however added that replacement demand of its products remains slow.

    PB Fintech | CLSA initiated a 'buy' call on PB Fintech with a target price of Rs 600 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company has a robust take rate of 15 percent for its insurance business.

    Balkrishna Industries | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 1,912 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company has a margin tailwind ahead.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

