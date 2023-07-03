Apollo Tyres, HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Shriram Finance with an overweight rating and it has resumed coverage on HDFC Bank and has an overweight stance. Check out more stocks on analysts' radar on July 3

MS downgrades Apollo Tyres to equal-weight rating, says co is on track to meet its RoCE targets

See 30 percent upside on loan growth, return ratios and valuation re-rating despite disc to peers, forecast 17 percent EPS CAGR FY23-26 & 17.5 percent average RoE for FY24-26: MS on Shriram Finance

MS resume overweight rating on HDFC Bank, says co is trading at 16x 1-yr forward EPS, 20 percent below the 15-year mean

Growth in grey cement sales vol in Q1FY24 likely driven by strong industry demand, while demand has been strong, cement prices have largely been rangebound: Citi on UltraTech Cement

IGLs Volume growth and margin guidance reaffirmed, EVs unlikely to pose a threat over the medium term; Citi says

Average Daily Traded Value (ADTV) is key driver of profit & share price, in June 2023, ADTV was up 12 percent MoM to Rs 58,500 cr led by options: MS on MCX