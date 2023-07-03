CNBC TV18
Apollo Tyres, HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Shriram Finance with an overweight rating and it has resumed coverage on HDFC Bank and has an overweight stance. Check out more stocks on analysts' radar on July 3

MS downgrades Apollo Tyres to equal-weight rating, says co is on track to meet its RoCE targets

See 30 percent upside on loan growth, return ratios and valuation re-rating despite disc to peers, forecast 17 percent EPS CAGR FY23-26 & 17.5 percent average RoE for FY24-26: MS on Shriram Finance

X