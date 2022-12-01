Stocks to watch: Apollo Hospitals, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Britannia and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on Thursday amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 70.5 points or 0.4 percent higher at 18,987. Shares of Apollo Hospitals, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Britannia among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on December 1 -

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd | The board of company approved the issuance of 7.7 percent unsecured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 10 lakh each aggregating to nearly Rs 105 crores.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd | The private sector lender said it has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to undertake government business on behalf of the banking regulator. An agreement was signed by the bank with RBI in Mumbai for appointing TMB as an 'agency bank' of RBI to undertake government agency business.

Punjab National Bank | The lender announced a hike in marginal cost of fund based lending rate with effect from Thursday, December 1. The overnight rates have been hiked to 7.45 percent from 7.40 percent and one month rates have increased from 7.45 percent to 7.50 percent.

KPI Green Energy Ltd | The board of the company recommended issuance of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1.

Grasim Industries Ltd | The company said the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has held that the demerger of financial services business was a qualifying demerger and that provisions of deemed dividend are not applicable. Demand of dividend distribution tax is not sustainable and hence quashed.

Britannia Industries Ltd | The company announced a joint venture with French cheese maker Bel Foods to offer Indian consumers a world-class range of cheese products. Bel will acquire 49 percent stake in the company's wholly owned subsidiary Britannia Dairy Private Ltd and will be renamed as Britannia Bel Foods Private Ltd. Abhishek Sinha, chief business officer of the dairy business has been named as the CEO of the joint venture.

Moil Ltd | The government of India company announced fixation of price of different grades of Manganese Ore and Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide for the quarter of 2022-23 effective from December 1.

Zomato Ltd | According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Alipay Singapore Holding Pte offloaded a total of 26,28,73,507 shares, amounting to 3.1 percent stake in the company. The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 62.1 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,631.4 crore.

Bank of Baroda | The bank announced winners of the online nationwide Hackathon that was launched on July 20 with Microsoft as the Technology Partner.