1 / 3 CLSA on Apollo Hospitals | CLSA maintains an 'outperform' on the shares of Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 4,470. CLSA says that the company's cash flow will help it to invest in its digital business.



2 / 3 Credit Suisse on Star Health | Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' with a target price of Rs 600 on the shares of Star Health and says that the company is better placed to withstand competitive pressures.