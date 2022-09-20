    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Apollo Hospitals, Nazara Tech, Welspun Corp and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 20

    Apollo Hospitals, Nazara Tech, Welspun Corp and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 20

    Apollo Hospitals, Nazara Tech, Welspun Corp and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 20
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's session in the green as the market extended gains. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17816.25, up 194.00 points and the BSE Sensex ended at 59719.74, 578.51 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

    welspun corp, welspun corp stock, welspun corp shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    1 / 5

    Welspun Corp | Shares of Welspun Corp surged as much as 5.5 percent on Tuesday as the company announced that it had acquired the entire share capital of Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd. The company deals with shipbuilding, shippers, ship-owners, repairers, re-fitters, fabricators etc. Its stock ended nearly 2.4 percent higher.

    pharma stocks, pharma shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark, Zydus Life, LaurusLabs, Sun Pharma, Abbott India, Lupin, Cipla
    2 / 5

    Pharma stocks | The Nifty Pharma index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 3.1 percent. The shares of Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark, Zydus Life, LaurusLabs, Sun Pharma, Abbott India, Lupin and Cipla ended 2.6 to 5.5 percent up.

    3 / 5

    Advanced Enzymes | Shares of enzymes manufacturer Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. jumped the most since February this year after Nalanda India Equity Fund increased its stake in the company. The fund acquired a 2.6 percent stake or 29 lakh shares in the company through a large trade on Monday, showed data from the exchanges. Among the top Nifty500 gainers, its stock ended 9.7 percent higher

    Apollo Hospitals
    4 / 5

    Apollo Hospitals | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 5.8 percent higher

    5 / 5

    Nazara Technologies | Gaming and sports-media platform Nazara Technologies was one of 2021's most successful IPO. However, shares have more than halved after scaling a peak of Rs 1,678 earlier this year. On a year-to-date basis, Nazara Tech stock price is down nearly 40 percent. However, Jefferies cites a favourable risk-reward post the correction to raise its price target on the stock to Rs 860 from the earlier target of Rs 780. Its stock ended 1.2 percent lower.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Sensex jumps 879 pts in 2 days as market extends pullback ahead of Fed policy review

    Next Article

    US 10-year yield hits 3.52% for first time since April 2011

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng