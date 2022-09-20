Apollo Hospitals, Nazara Tech, Welspun Corp and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 20

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's session in the green as the market extended gains. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17816.25, up 194.00 points and the BSE Sensex ended at 59719.74, 578.51 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

1 / 5

Welspun Corp | Shares of Welspun Corp surged as much as 5.5 percent on Tuesday as the company announced that it had acquired the entire share capital of Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd. The company deals with shipbuilding, shippers, ship-owners, repairers, re-fitters, fabricators etc. Its stock ended nearly 2.4 percent higher.

2 / 5

Pharma stocks | The Nifty Pharma index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 3.1 percent. The shares of Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark, Zydus Life, LaurusLabs, Sun Pharma, Abbott India, Lupin and Cipla ended 2.6 to 5.5 percent up.

3 / 5

Advanced Enzymes | Shares of enzymes manufacturer Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. jumped the most since February this year after Nalanda India Equity Fund increased its stake in the company. The fund acquired a 2.6 percent stake or 29 lakh shares in the company through a large trade on Monday, showed data from the exchanges. Among the top Nifty500 gainers, its stock ended 9.7 percent higher

4 / 5

Apollo Hospitals | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 5.8 percent higher

5 / 5

Nazara Technologies | Gaming and sports-media platform Nazara Technologies was one of 2021's most successful IPO. However, shares have more than halved after scaling a peak of Rs 1,678 earlier this year. On a year-to-date basis, Nazara Tech stock price is down nearly 40 percent. However, Jefferies cites a favourable risk-reward post the correction to raise its price target on the stock to Rs 860 from the earlier target of Rs 780. Its stock ended 1.2 percent lower.