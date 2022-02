1 / 10 Meta Platforms, the owner of social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, and formerly known as Facebook Inc, suffered the worst single-day wipeout in US history as the stock slumped by over 25 percent. The sell-off in the tech company’s shares started as a result of disappointing quarterly earnings reports that failed to match analysts’ expectations. Meta was down 26.39 percent as a result. The company wiped off nearly $237 billion in value overnight. But Meta is not the only company that has seen a precipitous drop in market value in a single day. Here are some of the other worst stock routs in US history.



2 / 10 9. Amazon | Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) was witness to nearly $36.5 billion being erased from its market cap when its shares fell by more than 5 percent after former US President Donald Trump accused the company of defrauding the US Postal Service over Twitter.



3 / 10 8. Bank of America | Bank of America Corporation (BAC) executives were in for a shock on October 2008, when the shares of the bank slid by 26 percent, wiping out $38 billion, after the company announced a huge decline in profits and a cut in dividends. The bank also had to raise billions in order to meet payments for bad loans, courtesy the financial crisis.



4 / 10 7. Alphabet | When the internet giant missed its quarterly earnings estimates, Alphabet (GOOGL) lost over $41 billion in market cap as its shares slid by 5 percent in 2018.



5 / 10 6. General Electric | Another victim among many from the 2008 financial crisis, mega conglomerate General Electric Co (GE) saw its market cap fall by $47 billion in April 2008, after the company missed estimates and gave a weak forecast for the following quarter.

6 / 10 5. Exxon Mobil | Exxon Mobil Inc (XOM) saw its shares plummet in a sell-off that saw $52.5 billion being wiped from its market cap, just a single week after BoA had its own bad day on Wall Street. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 4. Apple | Apple Inc. (AAPL) lost $60 billion after its shares closed with a 12 percent slump in 2013 on reports of poor forecasts from the company regarding its products. (Image: AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)



8 / 10 3. Microsoft | Microsoft Corp (MSFT) was hit by a double whammy, which caused the company’s shares to crash as it lost over $80 billion in 2000. The company was already in the middle of the dot com bubble bursting when it was hit by regulators for violating antitrust laws.



9 / 10 2. Intel | Intel Inc (INTC), the world’s largest chip maker, was another big name that was hit hard when the dot com bubble burst. The company lost $90 billion after weak forecast and the ongoing crash soured investor opinions for the stock.