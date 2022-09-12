Homephotos newsmarket news

Monday's top brokerage calls: Ambuja cement, ACC, Infosys and Wipro

JPMorgan has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Ambuja cement with a revised target price of Rs 309 while CITI has an 'buy' call on the shares of Infosys with a revised target price of Rs 1,725.

JPMorgan on Ambuja Cement and ACC | JPMorgan has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Ambuja cement with a revised target price of Rs 309 while 'neutral' call on the shares ACC  with a revised target of 2,110.

Bank of America on Infosys | Bank of America has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Infosys with a revised target price of Rs 1,535.

CITI on Infosys | CITI has an 'buy' call on the shares of Infosys with a revised target price of Rs 1,725.

CITI on Wipro | CITI has a 'sell' call on the shares of Wipro with a revised target price of Rs 385.

arrow down