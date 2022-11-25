Stocks to watch: Allcargo Logistics, PNB, Biocon, Bharti Airtel, Lupin and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on the last trading day of the week. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 52.5 points or 0.3 percent higher at 18,615.5. Shares of Allcargo Logistics, PNB, Biocon, Bharti Airtel, Lupin among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 25 -

Punjab National Bank | The bank has received approval from the government to divest 15.22 percent stake in UTI Asset Management Company.

Bharti Airtel Ltd | The company has revised the conversion price of outstanding 1.5 percent foreign currency convertible bonds to Rs 521 per share.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd | Allcargo Belgium NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a share purchase agreement with NBG Logistik Beteiligungs und Beratungsges mbH to acquire 75 percent stake in Fair Trade GmbH Schiffahrt, Handel und Logistik for Rs 101.95 crore.

Lupin Ltd | The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has closed its current inspection at Indian drugmaker Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1 facility. The inspection at this facility was initiated after issuing a form 483 with 16 observations. The drug regulator issued eight observations each on a drug formulation facility and an API (active pharma ingredient) facility at the site.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd | ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance will invest in proposed joint venture of the company and Chennai Petroleum Corporation.

Laurus Labs Ltd | The company has entered into a share subscription agreement and shareholders’ agreement Ethan Energy India Private Ltd for subscribing 7,40,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10, at a premium of Rs 42.7 which is equivalent to 26 percent of the paid up capital of Ethan Energy India. The company will consume 100 percent of the solar energy to be supplied by Ethan Energy India from their 10 MW solar energy plant.

PVR Ltd | The cinema company announced that it has opened 12 screen superlex in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Tube Investments of India Ltd | The company has signed agreement with X2Fuels to acquire 50 percent stake in X2Fuels and Energy Private Ltd for Rs 6.15 crore.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd | The company has partnered with IIM Raipur and Society for Human Resource Management to launch an online MBA course in HR management for executives.