1 / 5 Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking: Today Bharti Airtel Ltd (BAL) stock is down ~4 percent, which provides buying opportunities to long term investors. In Q1 FY22, BAL has shown healthy revenue growth of ~12 percent and adjusted Profit growth of ~102 percent. Going forward, we expect BAL to report healthy top-line and bottom-line growth on the back of a strong brand, growth in customer additions, and improvement in ARPU due to an increase in tariffs rate. Hence, we are positive on the stock.









2 / 5 Nischal Maheshwari of Centrum Broking: We do not cover it but I continue to be positive around Bharti Airtel. It is coming around to being a duopoly in the country with Vodafone having problems of its own. I believe this is just profit taking which is happening at Bharti Airtel because people are expecting that if and when dilution happens, it will be at a lower rate and they will be able to get a lot of stock at a lower rate. So I see that kind of a profit booking happening otherwise I don’t see any reason for sell-off happening in Bharti Airtel. No need to panic, one should be accumulating this stock around these prices.









3 / 5 Mehraboon Irani, Market Expert: This is a sector which despite being a cash generation sector also continues to throw out cash. As far as the rights issue of Bharti Airtel goes, I don’t think anybody amongst us expected it. They are going to possibly pare debt that something on which they have worked quite well over the last three-four years. This is something which is going to be very interesting to know maybe a couple of days later but at the end of it. I personally believe that at the current price there is nothing wrong in holding Bharti Airtel but we will need to know if they are going to invest a little bit more in Indus Towers and other types of things. So I would say that I would allow this company rights issue or raising of fund issue possibly as a pass right now because at the present valuations, despite this announcement not coming, I would not come out and stick my neck and say go and invest in Bharti at the present price.









4 / 5 Rahul Sharma, JM Financial: Overall telecom sector looks positive to Sharma and he believes that Bharti Airtel has been in a consolidation for the last 14 years and that might be coming to an end. "We may see a closing above this breakout point above Rs 600. This is clearly indicating that there is a big shift that has happened on this stock, we saw the stock doing fairly well in the last month and the outperformance should continue. Fundamentally, the market is remaining like a duopoly as of now, that is indicating that there is more upside in something like Bharti Airtel. If somebody has to play a pure-play telecom sector, Bharti Airtel is the leader. Rs 800-850 target in the next 12 months is very much possible on Bharti Airtel. As an investor one should stay put."