    Airtel, SpiceJet, JSW Steel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 6

    Airtel, SpiceJet, JSW Steel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 6

    Airtel, SpiceJet, JSW Steel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 6
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a positive note as the market gained for the second straight day. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17331.80, 57.50 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 58222.10, 156.63 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    Godrej Consumer Products | Godrej Consumer Products Ltd expects its India business volumes to drop in mid-single-digits in the September quarter considering "soft trends" in the domestic FMCG industry. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 5.8 percent lower.

    SpiceJet Ltd | Domestic airline SpiceJet is expecting to receive an additional Rs 1,000 crore as part of the modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), sources told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday. Following the development, SpiceJet shares rallied over 9 percent in early deals. Its stock ended 8.8 percent higher.

    Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel launched 5G plus on in eight cities on Thursday. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 2.6 percent down.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd | Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks, will together create India's largest entertainment network, with over 75 TV channels, after the merger deal received conditional approval from the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI).  The shares of Zee ended nearly 4.7 percent higher.

    Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 3.25 percent. The shares of Adani Enterprises, MOIL Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Jindal Steel, SAIL, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Hindalco, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Welspun Corp Ltd ended 1.4 to 7.6 percent higher.

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd | The bank's deposits were up 45 percent year-on-year to Rs 20,389 crore for the second quarter of this current fiscal year. Its loans and advances were also up 44 percent year-on-year at Rs 20,938 crore. Its stock ended nearly 5.2 percent higher.

    Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd | The board of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Thursday approved a fundraise of Rs 1,400 crore. The company's cash on the books as of June 30 was Rs 670 crore. Its shares rose by 2.8 percent on Thursday after the fundraise approval news. Its stock ended 1.2 percent up.

