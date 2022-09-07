Airtel, Shree Cement, HAL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 7

SUMMARY The Indian market ended Wednesday's trading session with minor cuts. The Nifty ended at 17,624.40, 31.20 points lower, while the BSE Sensex closed at 59,028.91, down 168.08 points. Here are the key stocks that moved most today:

Auto stocks | Shares of major car makers — Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki — extended losses on Wednesday, a day after Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that seat belts would be made mandatory for passengers sitting in the rear seats of the car. Their stocks ended 1.2 to 2.6 percent lower.

Shree Cement Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 8.4 percent higher.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) rose over 2 percent and touched the 52-week high of Rs 2,450 in early morning trade after the company said it assembled and tested gas turbines that were used in the recently commissioned aircraft carrier, IAC-1 Vikrant. Its stock ended nearly 1.2 percent higher

Bharti Airtel | Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd plunged 2 percent in early morning trade after a huge block deal of a 1.8 percent stake, according to a report in Bloomberg. Its stock ended nearly 1.1 percent lower.

Container Corporation of India (Concor) | Shares of Container Corporation of India (Concor) soared as much as 13 percent in Wednesday's trading session after the cabinet cleared the railway land license policy under the PM Gati Shakti program. Under the new policy, the timeframe of leasing railway land has been increased to 35 years from the earlier period of five years. The cabinet has also lowered the land license fee for the Railways from 6 percent to 1.5 percent for new entrants.

GMM Pfaudler | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 5.6 percent lower.