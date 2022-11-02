Airtel, LIC Housing Finance, Hindalco and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 2

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session on a negative note as the market snapped a four-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18082.85, 62.55 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60906.09, 215.26 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

LIC Housing Finance | Shares of LIC Housing Finance slumped as much as 12.8 percent on Wednesday, a day after the company announced a 23 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 305 crore for the September quarter. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 8.5 percent down.

Bharti Airtel | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 3.1 percent lower.

Sun Pharma | Sun Pharma on Tuesday reported an eight percent increase in net profit to Rs 2,260 crore for the September quarter, beating Street estimates, boosted by improving share in the domestic market. Shares of India's largest drug maker by sales soared to a 52-week high at Rs 1,048. 25 on the BSE. Its stock ended 1.8 percent higher.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) has received approval by the United State Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in an exchange filing. Its stock ended nearly 1.3 percent higher.

Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 1.6 percent higher.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd | India's third-largest paint company by market share, Kansai Nerolac paints expects a soft December quarter for the entire paints industry due to a high base, an early Diwali and a prolonged monsoon season. Its stock ended nearly 3.5 percent lower.

JK Tyre Industries Ltd | JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. shares jumped 2.5 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue during the September quarter. Its stock ended 2.3 percent higher.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd | Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. shares dropped as much as 6.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company's profit nearly halved during the September quarter. Its stock ended nearly 5.6 percent lower.

Maruti Suzuki | The company on Wednesday said it crossed cumulative production of 25 million units. Its stock ended 2.4 percent lower.