1 / 10 Opto Circuits Ltd | The medical product producer is expected to announce its fourth quarter earnings today.



2 / 10 Aether Industries | The chemical manufacturer is expected to make its debut on the bourses today.



3 / 10 Godrej Industries Ltd | The holding company of the Godrej Group has invested Rs 690 crore in its subsidiary Godrej Capital Limited.



4 / 10 UltraTech Cement Limited | The cement company's Board has approved plans to invest Rs 12,886 crore to raise capacity.



5 / 10 Deepak Nitrite Ltd | Fire broke out in the chemical company's manufacturing facility in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara.



6 / 10 HDFC | The housing finance company has announced collaboration with Accenture for digital transformation of the business and improve customer experience.



7 / 10 GR Infraprojects | The company has signed a concession pact with NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) for a project worth 1,577 crore.



8 / 10 Muthoot Finance Ltd | The company has announced partnership with Airtel Payments Bank to offer gold loans through the latter's digital portal, Airtel Thanks app.



9 / 10 Yes Bank | The Bank's Board approved to make a tender offer to re-purchase notes issued under the Medium Term Note Programme of the Bank for up to $200 million.