Adani Power, NTPC, Gujarat Gas and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 4

Mini The Indian market ended Thursday's trading session near the flatline as the market snapped its six-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17382.00, 6.15 points down while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58298.80, 51.73 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank gained about 6 percent on Thursday after the lender said it had launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) totalling up to Rs 2,000 crore. Its stock closed 4.5 percent up on the BSE.

Pharmacy stocks | The Nifty Pharma index gained the most among sectoral indices up nearly 2.4 percent. The shares of Glenmark, Gland Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Laurus Labs, IPCA Labs, Lupin, Zydus Life gained nearly 1.9 to 5.4 percent.

Adani Wilmar | Shares of Adani Wilmar declined 2 percent on Thursday after the company reported its earnings for the June quarter with margins for edible oil falling to 1.8 percent from 2.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) owing to inflationary pressures. Its stock closed 0.5 percent down on the BSE.

NTPC | Nifty50's top loser, NTPC's shares closed 3.3 percent lower.

Adani Power | Shares of Adani Power Ltd (APL) climbed over 2 percent after the company posted a 17 times rise in the net profit for the April-June quarter. Its stock closed nearly 1.8 percent up on the BSE.

Macrotech Developers | Shares of Macrotech Developers were down by over nearly 6 percent after Ivanhoe, the real estate arm of the Canadian pension fund CDPQ, sold 1.5 percent stake via block deals. Nifty500's top loser, its stock closed 6.1 percent down.