Stocks to watch: Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Zomato, Adani Power, M&M and more

Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 11 -

Mahindra & Mahindra, ABB India, Alkem Laboratories, Astral, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Aeronautics, IPCA, IDFC Limited, Mahanagar Gas, Zee Entertainment, Zydus Lifesciences | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd | The pharma company has received a Form 483 with three observations from the US FDA for St. Louis, USA manufacturing unit. The company said that there is no data integrity observation.

Adani Power Ltd | The Adani group company announced that the company is selling its entire stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Support Properties Private Ltd to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX) for an enterprise value of Rs 1,556.5 crore.

Eicher Motors Ltd | The manufacturer of the Royal Enfield Motorcycle reported its highest ever revenue and net profit for the September quarter. On a year-on-year basis, Eicher Motors reported a 56 percent jump in revenue while operating profit increased 75 percent. EBITDA margin expanded 500 basis points from last year.

Steel Authority of India Ltd | The state-owned company reported a loss of Rs 329 crore for the quarter ended September, down from a profit of Rs 4,338.8 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income also took a hit falling to Rs 26,642.

Zomato Ltd | The food delivery platform reported revenue of Rs 1,661 crore in Q2FY23, up 62 percent from Rs 1,024 crore in the same quarter last year. Losses narrowed by about 40 percent to Rs 251 crore, while the EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 311 crore from Rs 536 crore year on year.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd | The steel major reported a 91.5 percent decline in net profits at Rs 219.3 crore for the quarter ended September. The revenue for the quarter under review came at Rs 13,521.4 crore, marginally down from Rs 13,611.7 in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd | The hospital chain reported a 20 percent decline in net profit at Rs 213 crore for the quarter ended September. The company's income for the period came at Rs 4,274 crore, up from Rs 3,723 crore year-ago.

Bata India Ltd | The shoemaker reported a 47.4 percent jump in net profit to Rs 54.8 crore in the September quarter. The revenue for the period came in at Rs 829.8 crore, up 35.1 percent from the year-ago period.