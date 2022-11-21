Adani Ports, Zomato, UCO Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 21

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the red for the third consecutive time. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18159.95, 147.70 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61144.84, 518.64 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Zomato | Zomato shares slipped nearly five percent on Monday after the food delivery platform saw co-founder Mohit Gupta’s exit last week and also the start of layoffs to cut costs. According to Jefferies, times are going to remain challenging for the foodtech as it walks growth versus margin. Its stock ended 4.2 percent down.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 2.1 percent lower.

Escorts Kubota | Leading engineering conglomerate Escorts Kubota Ltd. announced on Friday that it expects its consolidated revenue to grow more than 2.5 times by fiscal year 2027-28. Its stock ended nearly 7.6 percent higher on Monday.

Indian Energy Exchange | Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), gained for the first time in five trading sessions on Monday after the company announced that it will consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares at its board meeting on November 25. Its stock ended nearly 5 percent higher.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.4 percent. Shares of Canara Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, PSB, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank ended 1.4 to 20 percent higher.

Swan Energy Ltd | Among the top Nifty500 gainers, its stock ended 14.2 percent higher.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik | Shares of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd, which manufactures lithium-ion batteries under the Battrixx brand, soared over 15 percent on Monday after the company announced a partnership with Hero Electric. The company's Battrixx brand has launched ‘Ultra Safe’ battery packs in partnership with Hero Electric for the latter’s electric two-wheeler range. Its stock ended 19.9 percent higher.