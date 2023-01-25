homephotos Newsmarket News

Adani Ports, Zomato, Hindalco and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 25

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023 2:37:55 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were both trading 1 percent down around 2.15pm.

Zomato | Shares of food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. plunged nearly 15 percent from its previous closing in intra-day trade on Wednesday, nearing its 52-week-low. Nifty500's top loser around 2pm, its shares were trading 8.7 percent lower.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Nifty50's top loser around 2pm, its shares were trading 5.5 percent down.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, and was down 3.3 percent around 2.05pm. Shares of Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, were trading 1.7 to 4.7 percent lower.

United Spirits Ltd | Shares of United Spirits opened 5 percent lower on Wednesday after the company's earnings for the December quarter missed expectations on most fronts. The stock is now 8 percent away from its 52-week low. Its shares were trading nearly 5.5 percent down around 2,10pm.

Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer around 2.10pm, its shares were trading nearly 2 percent higher.

arrow down