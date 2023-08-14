Adani Ports, Voltas, JSPL and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 878 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 950 per share.

Adani Ports | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 878 per share. it says the the Adani Group has ahd many auditor changes recently.

Adani Ports | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani ports with a target of Rs 890 per share. It says auditor resignations from the company are viewed as a negative.

Apollo Hospitals | Macquarie has maintained a 'buy' rating on Apollo Hospitals with a target of Rs 5,940 per share. It says the hospitals segment is slightly below estimates on seasonality ad higher costs in the first quarter.

Astral | CLSA has downgraded its rating on Astral to 'sell' with a target of Rs 1,720 per share. It says the company's first quarter earnings were below estimates and on a weak margin.

JSPL | Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a 'buy' rating on JSPL with a target of Rs 815 per share. It says the company received the mining lease approval for two of its four allocated thermal coal mines, which is a key catalyst in margin expansion thesis.

Voltas | HSBC has maintained a 'buy' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 1,000 per share. It says the company's first quarter earnings were a mixed bag. The strong showing in its products business was offset by a loss in the projects business.

Voltas | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 1,000 per share. It says that despite the company's volume growth of 15 percent year-on-year, the market share was down, which it found surprising.

Voltas | Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a 'sell' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 750 per share. It says the company's UCP segment posted better-than-expected growth despite unseasonal rains.

Voltas | Morgan Stanley has maintained a 'sell' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 735 per share. It says theAC market remains extremely competitive and guides for a single-digit margin.

Voltas | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 950 per share. It says the company's management mentioned htey have witnessed share gains outside their stronghold north market.