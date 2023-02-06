English
homephotos Newsmarket News

Adani Ports, Vodafone Idea, Divi's Laboratories and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 6

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 6, 2023 4:22:06 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17764.60, 39.45 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60506.90, 334.98 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved:

Adani stocks | Adani Group promoters have prepaid share-backed loans worth $1.1 billion on Monday, 19 months ahead of their maturity in September 2024. The prepayment will release pledge from three group companies - Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission. While Adani Green and Adani Transmission, ended 5 percent and 10 percent lower, respectively, Adani Ports was Nifty50's top gainer ending 8.6 percent higher.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index dropped the most among sectoral indices, down XX percent. Shares of Adani Enterprises, JSL, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Copper, SAIL, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Jindal Steel, ended 1.1 to 4.5 percent lower.

Divi's Laboratories | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 3.6 percent lower.

Vodafone Idea | The government has asked Vodafone Idea's interest on AGR dues worth Rs 16,133 crore to be converted into equity. The conversion will be done at Rs 10 per share. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 20.4 percent higher.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. shares surged more than 9 percent intraday on Monday after positive brokerage commentary on better-than-estimated financial results for the December quarter. Its shares ended nearly 8.3 percent higher.

Varun Beverages Ltd | Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. gained over 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company witnessed strong performance in a seasonally weak period during the December quarter. Its shares ended 5 .1 percent higher.

