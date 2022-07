1 / 8 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The firm has won the tender for the privatisation of Hafia Port, the second-largest port in Israel, in partnership with chemicals and logistics group Gadot. Adani Ports stock closed 0.7 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 8 ACC Ltd | Cement maker ACC's profitability was at a six-year low in the April-June quarter due to a moderation in demand and elevated input costs of power, fuel, pet coke and coal prices. ACC share price closed 0.7 percent lower on the BSE.



3 / 8 Federal Bank Ltd | Federal Bank's net profit grew 63.5 percent at Rs 600.6 crore, compared to Rs 367.3 crore, year-on-year. Its net profit surpassed Street estimates of Rs477.9 crore. The stock closed 1.5 percent higher on the BSE.



4 / 8 ONGC | The PSU stock closed nearly 1.5 percent at Friday's closing trade amid reports of delay in the first fortnightly review meeting to assess windfall tax.



5 / 8 Auto stocks | The Nifty Auto index gained the most among sectoral indices in today's trading session, up 2 percent. The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Escorts Kubota, MRF Ltd, Bosch Ltd and TVS Motor closed 2 to 4 percent higher.



6 / 8 Tata Consumer Products Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, the shares of Tata Consumers Products Ltd closed nearly 3.3 percent higher on the NSE.



7 / 8 Aptus Value | The top Nifty500 loser, the shares of Aptus Value closed nearly 5.9 percent lower.