Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Zomato and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 19

SUMMARY Indian shares ended Friday's trading session in the red as the market snapped an 8-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17758.45, 198.05 points lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 59646.15, 651.85 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Oil and gas stocks | Shares of oil and gas companies like ONGC rose, while Reliance Industries and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) declined on Friday as the Street gave mixed reactions to the cut in windfall tax on locally produced crude oil. However, the shares of ONGC, RIL and BPCL ended 0.7, 1.8 and 2.5 percent lower, respectively, on the BSE.

TVS Motor Company Ltd | TVS Motor Company’s shares continued to gain for the second day on Friday as Dalal Street rewarded the two-wheeler maker’s expanding market share. However, investors turned cautious on the stock around noon as the market edged lower. Its stock ended nearly 1.5 percent down.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 4.4 percent up

IRCTC | Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) climbed over 4 percent after the company floated a tender to hire a consultant to monetise digital assets on August 18. Its stock ended nearly 3.1 percent up on the BSE

Adani Green Energy Ltd | Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 8.3 percent on Friday to Rs 2,484.4, after Sri Lanka granted provisional approval to the Adani Group company for two wind projects on Wednesday. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 5 percent higher at Rs 2,411.35 apiece.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued six observations on Sun Pharma's Mohali plant and critiqued procedures and lab tests. The inspection took place from August 3 to August 12. Its stock ended 1.5 percent lower.

Multiplex stocks | Shares of multiplex chains PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd fell over 2 percent on Friday after a non-profit group, Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS), asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to investigate their proposed merger. The shares of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd ended 5.6 and 6.1 percent down, respectively.

Zomato | Nifty500's top loser, Zomato's stock ended 8.4 percent down.