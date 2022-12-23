English
market News

Adani Ports, Shilpa Medicare, Vedanta and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 23

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 23, 2022 4:39:39 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17806.80, 320.55 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 59845.29, 980.93 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. plunged by four percent in morning trade on Friday after the company announced that its arm will shore up its warehousing business through a joint venture. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 7.1 percent lower.

Vedanta Ltd | Mining and metal giant Vedanta Ltd. on Friday announced that it has been declared as the preferred bidder for the Bicholim Mineral Block in Goa in an online auction of mines by the state government. Its shares ended 5.5 percent lower.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 6.1 percent. Shares of SBI, Bank of Baroda, PSB, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Central Bank, Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, ended 3.4 to 14.8 percent down.

Shilpa Medicare | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 8 percent higher.

Ingersol Rand | Shares of Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd. rose as much as 4.7 percent in morning trade on Friday after the company announced plans to set up a new manufacturing plant in Gujarat with a capital expenditure of Rs 170 crore. Its stock ended 5.9 percent higher.

