Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, Nykaa, Tech Mahindra, Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-up start amid positive cues across global markets on Tuesday. SGX Nifty futures were up 112.5 points or 0.6 percent at 18,173. Shares of Adani Ports, Nykaa, Tech Mahindra, Airtel, Tata Steel among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 31 -

1 / 10

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, UPL Ltd | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

2 / 10

Bharti Airtel Ltd | The telecom firm reported a net profit of Rs 2,145.9 crore for the quarter ended September, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 2,396 crore. The quarterly revenue went up 21.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 34,527 crore backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio and crossing 500 million customers globally.

3 / 10

Tata Steel Ltd | India's largest steelmaker reported a decline of 89.7 percent in net profit to Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September period marred by a surge in input costs and a slowdown in the key economies where it operates. The Tata group major's revenue slipped 0.8 percent to Rs 59,877.5 crore for the three-month period.

4 / 10

Larsen & Toubro Ltd | The engineering and infrastructure conglomerate reported a net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,229 crore, marginally higher than the poll of Rs 2,185 crore. The company's revenue came at Rs 42,762.6 crore led by the core infrastructure business along with IT and Technology services, which contributed to bulk of the order inflow.

5 / 10

LT Foods Ltd | The company reported a 32 percent rise on year-on-year basis in revenue for the quarter ended September. The profit after tax or PAT came at Rs 191 crore, up 21 percent from the year ago period.

6 / 10

HFCL Ltd | The company has received approval from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Project Management Agency (PMA) and Competent Authority for application under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to avail incentive up to Rs 652.8 crore.

7 / 10

Shriram Properties Ltd | The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and ASK Property Fund for setting up an investment platform for acquisition of residential real estate projects. Under the platform arrangement, both the companies will co-invest in plotted and residential developments projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad for an aggregate commitments of up to Rs 500 crores.

8 / 10

Adani Power Ltd | The company has agreed to acquire DB Power Ltd which owns and operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant at District Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh for an enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore.

9 / 10

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The US arm of the company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc has announced the launch of Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg, the generic version of Gilenya 1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

10 / 10

Zomato Ltd | The food delivery company has said that Doha based Zomato Media WLL, a company incorporated by virtue of an agreement dated March 17, 2014 between Qatar Aspect WLL and Zomato, is liquidated with effect from October 25, 2022.