Adani Ports, Nykaa, Grasim and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 27

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended 16,985.70, 40.65 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 57,653.86, 126.76 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Grasim | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 1.9 percent higher.

Pharma stocks | The NIfty Pharma index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.1 percent. Shares of Sun Pharma, IPCA Lab, Cipla, Aurobindo Phara, Alkem Pharma, NATCO Pharma, Lupin, Glenmark, Biocon, ended 0.9 to 3.4 percent up.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 1.8 percent lower.

Nykaa | Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the owner of India’s largest beauty e-retailer Nykaa, fell for the sixth straight session on Monday amid the resignation of top executives of the company. The online retailer on Friday announced the resignation of five senior executives. Its shares ended nearly 3 percent lower.

Reliance Industries Ltd | Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday appointed Venkatachari Srikanth as its new chief financial officer (CFO) from June 1, 2023, replacing Alok Agarwal, who reached 65 years of age and completed 30 years with the company. Its shares ended 1.5 percent higher.