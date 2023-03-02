Adani Ports, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 2

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17321.90, 129 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 58909.35, 501.73 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Adani stocks | Most Adani Group stocks are locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent after the Supreme Court directed markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to submit a report on the allegations made against the group in the Hindenburg research report within a period of two months. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green ended 2.7 to 5 percent higher.

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 1.3 percent. Shares of LTIM, Coforge, Infosys, LTTS, Tech Mahindra, TCS ended 1.1 to 1.8 percent lower.

Maruti Suzuki | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 2.6 perent lower.

Axis Bank | Most brokerages are bullish on Axis Bank after the private lender completed its acquisition of Citibank's India consumer and non-banking finance businesses. The deal, announced in March 2022, has been closed for a cash consideration of Rs 11,630 crore and is deemed to be one of the largest deals in the Indian financial services space. Its shares ended nearly 2.5 percent lower.

Kalpataru Power | Leading power infrastructure construction company Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) on Thursday announced that it, along with two other companies, has been selected as the Preferred Proponent for a transmission line project in Australia. Its shares ended 3 percent higher.

Macrotech Developers | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 18.1 percent higher.