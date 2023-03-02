English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsAdani Ports, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 2

Adani Ports, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 2

Adani Ports, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 2
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 4:14:41 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17321.90, 129 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 58909.35, 501.73 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, adani stocks, adani shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 6

Adani stocks | Most Adani Group stocks are locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent after the Supreme Court directed markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to submit a report on the allegations made against the group in the Hindenburg research report within a period of two months. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green ended 2.7 to 5 percent higher.

LTIM, Coforge, Infosys, LTTS, Tech Mahindra, TCS, it stocks, it shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 6

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 1.3 percent. Shares of LTIM, Coforge, Infosys, LTTS, Tech Mahindra, TCS ended 1.1 to 1.8 percent lower.

maruti suzuki, maruti suzuki stock, maruti suzuki shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 6

Maruti Suzuki | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 2.6 perent lower.

axis bank, axis bank stock, axis bank shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 6

Axis Bank | Most brokerages are bullish on Axis Bank after the private lender completed its acquisition of Citibank's India consumer and non-banking finance businesses. The deal, announced in March 2022, has been closed for a cash consideration of Rs 11,630 crore and is deemed to be one of the largest deals in the Indian financial services space. Its shares ended nearly 2.5 percent lower.

kalpataru power, kalpataru power stock, kalpataru power shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
Image count5 / 6

Kalpataru Power | Leading power infrastructure construction company Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) on Thursday announced that it, along with two other companies, has been selected as the Preferred Proponent for a transmission line project in Australia. Its shares ended 3 percent higher.

macrotech developers, macrotech developers stock, macrotech developers shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count6 / 6

Macrotech Developers | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 18.1 percent higher.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Zydus Lifesciences receives final approval from USFDA for cold sore healing cream

Next Article

Airtel hits 1 million customers on 5G network in Mumbai

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X