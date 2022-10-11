Stocks to watch today: Adani Ports, Infosys, TCS, Delta Corp, and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on Tuesday tracing negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.2 percent or 28.5 points down at 17,199.5 on the last count. Shares of Adani Ports, Infosys, TCS, Delta Corp, Adani Green among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 11 -

Delta Corp Ltd, GM Breweries Ltd | These companies will release their earnings for the quarter ended September.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The Mumbai-based technology behemoth reported a net profit at Rs 10,431 crore for the September quarter, surpassing the Rs 10,000 crore mark for the first time. The Tata Group company reported a revenue growth of 1.2 percent in US dollar terms.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | The Adani Group company has received approvals from NCLT Ahmedabad and NCLT Hyderabad for acquiring the remaining 58.1 percent stake in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL). With this, GPL will become a 100 percent subsidiary of APSEZ.

Adani Green Energy Ltd | The company has completed acquisition of 100 percent equity share capital of three entities namely, Wind One Renergy Ltd (WORL), Wind Three Renergy Ltd (WTRL) and Wind Five Renergy Ltd (WFRL) from Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, each housing 50 MW operational wind power projects.

Infosys Ltd | The company will consider buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at a meeting on October 13.

Bank of Baroda | The bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from 12th October 2022. Overnight MCLR has been raised to 7.1 percent from seven percent and the benchmark one month has been raised to 7.6 percent from 7.5 percent.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | VIDA, the emerging mobility brand of the company has commenced reservations for its first electric vehicle, the VIDA V1 from October 10.

Panacea Biotec Ltd | The biotechnology company has received long-term supply awards worth $127.30 million (around Rs 1,040 crore) from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for supply of its WHO pre-qualified fully liquid Pentavalent vaccine. UNICEF award is worth $98.755 million (nearly Rs 813 crore) for supply of 99.70 million doses during calendar years 2023-2027 and PAHO award is worth $28.55 million ( nearly Rs 235 crore) for supply 24.83 million doses during calendar years 2023-2025.

The India Cements Ltd | The company has entered into a share purchase agreement on October 10 with JSW Cement Limited and divested the entire shareholdings held by it in Springway Mining Private Limited (SMPL), for a total consideration of Rs.476.9 crores and consequently, SMPL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

IRB Infrastructure Private Ltd | The company has reported a 39 percent year-on-year increase in toll collections. The aggregate amount for the month of September stood at Rs 726.1 million, down from Rs 727.2 million in the previous month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd | The company has reported a 37 percent year-on-year increase in toll collections. The aggregate amount for the month of September stood at Rs 3,282.4 million, down from Rs 3,359.9 million in the previous month.