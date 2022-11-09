    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Adani Ports, Indigo Paints, Hindalco and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 9

    Adani Ports, Indigo Paints, Hindalco and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 9

    Adani Ports, Indigo Paints, Hindalco and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 9
    By CNBCTV18.com

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18157.00, 45.80 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61033.55, 69.68 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

    coal india, coal india stock, coal india shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    1 / 8

    Coal India | Shares of state-run Coal India Ltd. jumped to their highest level in three years on Wednesday, despite the miner's September quarter results missing estimates due to higher expenses. Its stock ended nearly 2.6 percent higher.

    sun pharma, sun pharma stock, sun pharma shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    2 / 8

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co. Ltd (SPARC) on Wednesday announced that the companies have entered into a license agreement for commercialisation of phenobarbital for injection in the United States. Its stock ended nearly 1.5 percent down.

    Sequent Scientific, Sequent Scientific stock, Sequent scientific shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    3 / 8

    Sequent Scientific Ltd | Shares of Sequent Scientific Ltd., a leading animal healthcare company, tumbled as much as 8 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.75 crore in the September quarter. Its stock ended nearly 6.3 percent lower.

    adani ports, adani ports stock, adani ports shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    4 / 8

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 4 percent higher.

    TVS motor company ltd, TVS motor stock, TVS motor shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    5 / 8

    TVS Motor Company Ltd | Amazon India will deploy a fleet of electric two and three-wheelers manufactured by TVS Motor Co. for last-mile deliveries across the country. This will be as part of a strategic engagement between the two companies announced on Wednesday. Its stock ended 2.4 percent up.

    indigo paints ltd, indigo paints stock, indigo paints shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    6 / 8

    Indigo Paints Ltd | Shares of Indigo Paints Ltd. fell over 10 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday after 21 lakh shares or 4.4 percent of the total equity exchanged hands on the National Stock Exchange. Its stock ended 4.1 percent lower.

    hindalco, hindalco stock, hindalco shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, nifty50 top loser,
    7 / 8

    Hindalco | Hindalco shares were in focus on Wednesday as investors turned cautious after the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis Inc reported its earnings for the July to September quarter during which its income declined impacted by cost pressure. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 4.7 percent lower.

    bank stocks, bank shares, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, PSB, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, Punjabl National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    8 / 8

    Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 3.9 percent. Shares of Canara Bank, Indian Bank, PSB, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank ended 0.9 to 10.1 percent higher.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18.

