Adani Ports, Indian Hotels, Bank of Baroda and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Indian Hotels with a target of Rs 445 per share, while CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 878 per share.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 7, 2023 8:19:47 AM IST (Published)

Adani Ports | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 878 per share. It says the company is on track for a strong second quarter despite slowing global trade, August traffic is up 17 percent from last year.

Indian Hotels | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Indian Hotels with a target of Rs 445 per share. The company's management said under-penetration and domestic macro enablers remain key drivers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 2,250 per share. It says the lender's operation costs remain elevated given higher growth momentum, tech investments.

Shriram Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Shriram Finance with a target of Rs 2,200 per share. It says the company's management expects to sustain its assets under management (AUM) growth of 15 percent in the medium term.

AU Small Finance Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target of Rs 925 per share. It says loan growth trends remain healthy across segments.

Bank Of Baroda | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 235 per share. It says the lender has reiterated loan growth guidance of 14 to 15 percent year-on-year in FY24.

ICICI Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,350. It says over the medium term, the bank expects the operating leverage to play out.

Jubilant Food | Macquarie has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Jubilant Food with a target of Rs 330 per share. It says the company's demand outlook is uncertain and investments are required to ramp up dine-in.

