Adani Ports, Hindalco, Coal India and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Adani Ports | Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 888 per share. It says it is comforting to see management retain the guidance on the balance sheet strengthening

Adani Ports | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 878 per share. It says the port margin increased on better cargo mix, tariff hikes and depreciation of Indian rupee.

Adani Ports | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 972 per share. It says the company reported a strong first quarter despite the impact of the cyclone on a large part of its capacity located in Gujarat.

Coal India | Citi has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Coal India with a target of Rs 235 per share. It says the company's first quarter EBITDA was in line with expectations and the e-auction prices had been corrected and could fall further.

Coal India | CLSA has maintaineda 'buy' rating on Coal India with a target of Rs 270 per share. It says the company's e-auction realisations softened, fuel supply agreement realisations increased helped by price hikes.

Hindalco | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hindalco with a target of Rs 530 per share. It says the company's EBITDA was largely in line, its debt increased because of a seasonal rise in working capital.

PB Fintech | Macquarie has initiated an 'underperform' rating on PB Fintech with a target of Rs 560 per share. It says the target market for the company is likely to be much lower than what the market thinks.

Siemens | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Siemens with a target of Rs 4,500 per share. It says the company's profit after tax was ahead by 7 percent, largely driven by higher other income.