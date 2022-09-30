Stocks to watch today: Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Rail Vikas Nigam, Adani Power and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) announcement on an interest rate hike. SGX Nifty futures were 0.2 percent or 33 points down at 16,779 on the last count. Shares of Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Rail Vikas Nigam, and Adani Power among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 30 -

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Aviation Fuels Ltd with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 5,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000 each to carry on the business of sourcing, transporting, supplying and trading of aviation related fuels, constructing, developing, managing, maintaining, building, equip, hiring of infrastructure related to the business within and outside India. AAFL will commence its business operations in due course.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The two-wheeler major will invest $60 million (around Rs 490 crore) in US-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles. The company is finalising a collaboration agreement with the California-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd | The company has been awarded a contract for the construction of a four-lane highway from Samarlakota to Achampeta Junction (for 12.25 km) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as a part of Kakinada port to NH – 16 connectivity in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on EPC mode at a total cost of Rs 408 crore.

Adani Power Ltd | The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of the share capital of Diliigen Power and DB Power by the company.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd | The company has bagged an order from Power Grid Corporation of India for the supply of goods/services under the ‘Transmission line Tower Package TW04’ aggregating to 332.6 crore under the company’s EPC business.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd | The company has consolidated the Pfaudler International business by completing the acquisition of the balance of 46 percent stake in its existing overseas subsidiaries, Pfaudler International and Millars Concrete Technologies Private Ltd.

Punjab National Bank | The board of the bank has decided to sell the entire stake in M/s Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL).

Lumax Industries Ltd | The company, in equity partnership with Stanley Electric Co, Japan, has inaugurated an advanced lighting technical centre in the Czech Republic, through its wholly owned subsidiary Company namely Lumax Industries Czech. This is the company’s first technology centre in Europe.

The Karnataka Bank Ltd | The private lender has opened an Analytical Centre of Excellence at Electronic City, Bengaluru. The centre, which is developed in association with M/s Ernst and Young (EY) as a project partner, will help accelerate the incubation of AI/ML models and their integration into business on a scalable analytical data platform.

Ircon International Ltd | The public sector enterprises company has completed the commissioning of doubling work of Hajipur- Bachhwara of 72 route km including electrification.