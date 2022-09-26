    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Adani Ports, Harsha Engineers, SpiceJet and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 26

    SUMMARY

    The market ended at two-month lows, tracking currency fall vs dollar globally. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17016.30, 311.05 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 57145.22, 953.70 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    SpiceJet Ltd | Shares of SpiceJet declined over 5 percent after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi, issued a notice to the airline company on an insolvency plea and directed SpiceJet to respond to it within two weeks. Its stock ended nearly 5.4 percent down.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 6.4 percent down.

    Metal stocks | Nifty Metal was the second index to slip the most among sectoral indices, down 4.1 percent. The shares of Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Zinc, MOIL Ltd, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, APL Apollo Tubes, Welspun Corp Ltd, Hindalco, Vedanta, Ratnamani, National Aluminium Company Ltd, JSL, Jindal Steel, Hindustan Copper Ltd, ended 1.3 to 5.5 percent lower.

    Suzlon Energy Ltd | Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd fell as much as 7.15 percent on Monday, September 26, after the company announced that the board had approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore via a rights issue. Its stock ended nearly 6.2 percent down.

    Harsha Engineers International Ltd | Harsha Engineers International — an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of precision bearing cages — made a strong debut on stock exchanges on Monday, shrugging off a market-wide sell-off triggered by fears that steep hikes in key interest rates will impact global growth. The Harsha Engineers stock listed on BSE at Rs 444 apiece — a premium of 34.5 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range of Rs 314-330. Its stock ended 47.2 percent higher on the BSE at Rs 485.9 apiece.

    RBL Bank | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended 8.5 percent down.

    Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd | The stock declined around 8 percent on Monday. However, it recovered sharply as sources said there is no proposal of Power Grid buying REC. Its stock ended nearly 0.7 percent lower on the BSE.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18.

