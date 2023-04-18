Breaking News
China's economy grows 4.5% in first quarter
Adani Ports, Delhivery, SBI Card and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Adani Ports, Delhivery, SBI Card and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Adani Ports, Delhivery, SBI Card and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 18, 2023 8:27:40 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports an increased target of Rs 790 per share from the previous Rs 700 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 2,650 apiece

Adani Ports | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports an increased target of Rs 790 per share from the previous Rs 700 per share. It says the focus is on the business to return as the group concern recedes.

Delhivery | Bernstein has initiated a 'market perform' rating on Delhivery with a target of Rs 360 apiece. It says the company has a secular story but capped returns and corrective actions in recent months will drive recovery in earnings as well as deliver recovery in stock.

Affordable housing financing companies | Morgan Stanley has initiated on four affordable financiers -- Aptus Value Housing Finance  (overweight with target of Rs 325 apiece), Home First Finance (overweight with a target of Rs 900 per share), Aavas Financiers (equal-weight with a target of Rs 1,900 per share) and Can Fin Homes (equal-weight with a target of Rs 550 apiece). It says the space is niche, under-penetrated and has a secular growth outlook with pricing power and is ESG positive.

Oil and Gas stocks | CLSA says spot LNG prices have halved YTD and LNG demand has risen 5.4 percent month-on-month. It says this bodes well for the fourth quarter volume prospects of GAIL, GSPL, Petronet LNG and Gujarat Gas.

Auto stocks | CLSA says clients prefer four-wheeler names over two-wheeler as demand continues to be stronger. It says Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors are investor-favourite four-wheeler stocks.

SBI Cards | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 925 apiece. It says the company's FY23 market share stood at 18.2 percent, it has remained largely steady in the second half of FY23.

Larsen & Toubro | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 2,650 apiece. It says L&T's order flow rose by double-digits in the last three pre-election-year periods.

PSU Banks | Jefferies says PSU Banks have issued Rs 1 lakh crore in AT-1 bonds that form 1.6 percent of the RWA. It says it will watch incremental issuance and if the RBI moves risk-weight on bank cross-e.

