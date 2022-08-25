Adani Ports, Airtel, Tata Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 25

SUMMARY Indian shares ended Thursday's trading session in the red as the market saw a sharp fall in the last hour. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17522.45, 82.50 points lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58774.72, 310.71 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

LIC | Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares rose on Thursday as the state-run insurer's stock traded ex-dividend — which means a stock purchased now will not be eligible for the next dividend payout. The ex-dividend date is usually one business day before the record date. Its stock rose as much as one percent during today's trading session. However it ended 0.2 percent up.

IDBI Bank Ltd | Shares of IDBI Bank Ltd surged over 9 percent and hit a four-month high at Rs 43.85 on BSE in the early morning trade after a report said that the government was planning to sell at least 51 percent in the state-backed lender. Its stock ended 7.1 percent up at Rs43 apiece on the BSE.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 2.5 percent down.

Oil and gas stocks | Shares of oil and gas companies extended gains on Thursday as crude continued to be above $100 a barrel amid supply concerns. The shares of ONGC, Oil India, HPCL, IOC, BPCL, ended 0.3 to 1.3 percent up on the BSE. However, the shares of IGL, MGL, GSPL ended0.3 to 1.8 percent down.

Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel promoter Bharti Telecom will buy a 3.33 percent stake from Singtel for about Rs 12,895 crore in 90 days, the telecom operator said on Thursday. Bharti Airtel shares rallied 4 percent in early deals following the development, and investors on Dalal Street welcomed Bharti Telecom's move to acquire a stake in the telco. Its stock ended 0.2 percent down on the BSE.

Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the UK-based subsidiary of Tata Motors, made 6 percent lesser retail sales during the April-June quarter at a time when its peers like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz retailed about 3.5 percent more. The shares of Tata Motors ended nearly 0.9 percent lower on the BSE.