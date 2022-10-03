Stocks to watch today: Adani Green, Coal India, HFCL, Lupin and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on Monday. SGX Nifty futures were almost a percent or 164 points down at 16,924 on the last count. Shares of Adani Green, Coal India, HFCL and Lupin among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 3 -

Life Insurance Corporation of India | The company's shareholding in TamilNadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd has decreased from almost six percent to 3.9 percent of the paid-up capital of TamilNadu Newsprint.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd | Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the software vendor announced that they have agreed on a three-month extension of services starting October 1.

Adani Green Energy Ltd | Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated two new subsidiaries.

Coal India Ltd | The state-owned company reported a 19.7 percent growth in its coal production at 299 million tonne (MT) in the April-September period of the current fiscal. The figures provided by the company are provisional.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Sildenafil for Oral Suspension USP 10 mg/ml USRLD: Revatio.

HFCL Ltd | The leading telecom equipment manufacturer announced the launch of 5G 8T8R Macro Radio Unit (RU), the company's first product from 5G product family. Also, the company in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc launched world’s first Open source Wi-Fi 7 Access Points under its IO product line at India Mobile Congress, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on October 1. The company has also announced the launch of 5G Lab-as-a-Service to accelerate rollout of 5G solutions and services.

Lupin Ltd | The global pharma major's consumer healthcare arm Lupin Life announced the association of Be One, company’s 100 percent Ayurvedic health and wellness supplement, as the official Energy-Partner for Vikram Vedha, the upcoming action thriller.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd | The company has launched India’s first Multicore fibre and cable. This has been conceptualised and developed indigenously at the company's Centre of Excellence in Maharashtra. The company also unveiled 5G Cosmos - an optical solution for towers and small cells - to lend speed to the 5G rollout.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | The company has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 50 basis points, with effect from October 1.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd | The wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has acquired the entire shareholding of Century Adhesives & Chemicals Ltd. CACL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Panels Limited and a step down subsidiary of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd with effect from October 1.