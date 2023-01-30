homephotos Newsmarket News

Adani Green, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 30

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 30, 2023 4:16:34 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty ended at 17648.95, 44.60 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 59500.41, 169.51 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved:

Image count1 / 6

Bajaj Finance | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 4.6 percent higher.

Image count2 / 6

Adani Stocks | All Adani group stocks, barring Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, opened lower on Monday. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group had been in the focus ever since the short-seller Hidenburg Research's allegations against the firm. While the shares of Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises ended 0.6 and 3.9 percent up, respectively, the shares of Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Power ended 5 to 20 percent down.

Image count3 / 6

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.1 percent. Shares of LTIM, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, MPhasis, Coforge ended 1 to 2.8 percent higher.

Image count4 / 6

Heranba Industries Ltd | Shares of agrochemical company Heranba Industries fell 20 percent on Monday after the company reported a decline in profit and revenue for the December quarter. Its shares ended 20 percent lower.

Image count5 / 6

Aegis Logistics Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 11.9 percent higher.

Image count6 / 6

Power Grid Corporation Of India | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 3.3 percent lower.

arrow down