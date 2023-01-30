English
market News

Adani Green, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 30

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 30, 2023 4:16:34 PM IST (Updated)

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty ended at 17648.95, 44.60 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 59500.41, 169.51 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved:

Bajaj Finance, bajaj finance stock, bajaj finance shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 6

Bajaj Finance | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 4.6 percent higher.

Adani Enterprises, adani stocks, adani shares, hidenburg report, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 6

Adani Stocks | All Adani group stocks, barring Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, opened lower on Monday. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group had been in the focus ever since the short-seller Hidenburg Research's allegations against the firm. While the shares of Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises ended 0.6 and 3.9 percent up, respectively, the shares of Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Power ended 5 to 20 percent down.

LTIM, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, MPhasis, Coforge, IT stocks, IT shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 6

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.1 percent. Shares of LTIM, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, MPhasis, Coforge ended 1 to 2.8 percent higher.

heranba industries ltd, heranba industries stock, heranba industries shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 6

Heranba Industries Ltd | Shares of agrochemical company Heranba Industries fell 20 percent on Monday after the company reported a decline in profit and revenue for the December quarter. Its shares ended 20 percent lower.

aegis logistics ltd, aegis logistics stock, aegis logistics shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 6

Aegis Logistics Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 11.9 percent higher.

power grid, power grid stock, power grid shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count6 / 6

Power Grid Corporation Of India | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 3.3 percent lower.

