Adani Enterprises, Zomato, Larsen & Toubro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 8

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session on a positive note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17871.70, 150.20 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 60663.79, 377.75 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Zomato | Shares of food delivery platform Zomato Ltd rallied over 10 percent on Wednesday as investors hoped for improved earnings ahead of its quarterly results for the October-December quarter, due on February 9. Its shares ended nearly 9.5 percent higher.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 3.8 percent. Shares of Hindalco, Vedanta, JSL, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, SAIL, Jindal Steel, Adani Enterprises ended 1.4 to 23.1 percent higher.

Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel shares declined more than two percent in morning trade on Wednesday even as India’s second-largest telecom services provider reported an 18.4 percent growth in average revenue per user (ARPU), at Rs 193, for the December quarter. Its stock ended 1.3 percent lower.

Paytm | Shares of One97 Communications the parent company of Paytm, climbed nearly 9 percent in early morning trade after global brokerage firm Macquarie upgraded Paytm stocks to "outperform", and raised the target price by 80 percent to Rs 800 from Rs 450. Its shares ended nearly 15 percent higher.

Adani Green Energy Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 5 percent lower.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 1.5 percent down.