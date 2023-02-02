Adani Enterprises, Welspun India, ITC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 2

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session mixed. While the NSE Nifty50 ended at 17610.40, 5.90 points lower, the BSE Sensex ended at 59932.24, 224.16 points here. Here are the key stocks that moved-

1 / 5

FMCG stocks | The Nifty FMCG index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 2.3 percent. Shares of Godrej Consumer Products, UBL, Radico, HUL, ITC, Britannia ended 1.1 to 4.9 percent higher.

2 / 5

Adani stocks | All Adani group stocks opened in the red on Thursday, extending losses from previous sessions. The billionaire Gautam Adani-headed group has been in the focus ever since the short-seller Hidenburg Research's allegations against the firm. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green,Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Transmission ended

3 / 5

ACC and Ambuja Cement | Shares of cement companies ACC and Ambuja Cements rebounded after the promoter group issued a clarification over pledged shares of the company. Their shares ended 0.6 and 5.7 percent up, respectively.

4 / 5

Birlasoft | Shares of global IT services provider Birlasoft tanked nearly 9 percent in trade on Thursday after reports emerged that one of its key clients - the United State-based medical devices manufacturer, Invacare has filed for bankruptcy protection. Its stock ended 7.5 percent lower.

5 / 5

Welspun India Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 8.8 percent higher.