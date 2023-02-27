Adani Enterprises, Uflex, ICICI Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 27

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17392.70, 73.10 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 59288.35, 175.58 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Adani stocks | The rout in Adani Group shares, which has wiped out over Rs 12 lakh crore of investor wealth over the last one month has taken the group’s market capitalisation below Rs 7 lakh crore. Market capitalisation worth another Rs 26,000 crore was lost in Monday's trading session till morning. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, ended 5 to 9.2 percent lower.

SpiceJet | The board of aviation carrier SpiceJet Ltd. has entered into a business transfer agreement with its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt. Ltd., to transfer its cargo business undertaking as a going concern, on a slump sale basis. Shares of SpiceJet were trading 5.2 percent higher around noon. However, its stock ended nearly 0.8 percent lower.

ICICI Bank | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 2.2 percent higher.

Realty stocks | The Nifty Realty index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 2.2 percent. Shares of DLF, Godrej Properties, Brigade, India Bulls Real Estate, Sobha, Lodha, ended 1.1 to 11.2 percent higher.

Olectra Greentech | The shares of Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), jumped nearly 15 percent on Monday, gaining for second session in a row. The company on Thursday, February 23, said it has developed a hydrogen bus in association with technology partner Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Its shares ended nearly 11.6 percent higher.

Uflex Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 17.4 percent lower.