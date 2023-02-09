English
Adani Enterprises, Trent, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 9

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 3:55:53 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session with minor gains, following a volatile trading session. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17893.45, 21.75 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 60806.22, 142.43 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Trent Ltd | Tata Group’s flagship retail arm Trent Ltd, surged over 7 percent in the intra-day trade on Thursday after the company reported significant growth in profit and revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 8.6  percent higher.

Metal stocks | Nifty Metal slipped the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 1.6 percent. Shares of Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Ratnamani, Vedanta, Welspun Corp, Adani Enterprises, ended 0.2 to 11.19 percent lower.

Piramal Pharma Ltd | Shares of Piramal Pharma plunged nearly 13 percent in the morning trade on Thursday after the company reported poor earnings for the December 2022 quarter. Its shares ended 10.1 percent lower.

Adani stocks | Adani Group stocks tanked on Thursday with the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd dropping nearly 15 percent in early trade even as the group said that it would prepay a $500 million bridge loan due in March. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement, Adani Green, ended 2.9 to 10.7 percent lower on the BSE.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd | Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd surged nearly eight percent from its previous close in intra-day trade on Thursday after the company reported robust growth in net profit and revenue for the December 2022 quarter. Its shares ended nearly 6.3 percent higher.

Cummins India Ltd  | Shares of engine manufacturer Cummins India spurted more than nine percent to hit a 52-week high on Thursday after the December quarter numbers beat the Street estimates. Its stock ended 6.9 percent higher.

Restaurant Brands Asia | Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia, the master franchisee of Burger King in India and Indonesia, plunged by more than six percent on Thursday after the company reported weak financial results for the December quarter dragged by poor show by the Indonesian market. Its shares ended 6.8 percent down.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 2.3 percent higher.

