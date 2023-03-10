Adani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Tata Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 10

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17412.90, 176.70 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 59135.13, 671.15 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Tata Motors | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 1.1 percent higher.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 2.2 percent. Shares of Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, PNB, PSB, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, ended 1 to 3.7 percent lower.

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 3 percent lower.

Vedanta | The Union Government has expressed its displeasure over Vedanta's recent statements and actions pertaining to Hindustan Zinc, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC Awaaz. Its shares ended nearly 2 percent down.

Ajanta Pharma | Ajanta Pharma Ltd. approved its third share buyback in as many years at its board meeting on Friday. Its stock ended nearly 1.1 percent lower.

Swan Energy | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 7.4 percent higher.