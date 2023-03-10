English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsAdani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Tata Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 10

Adani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Tata Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 10

Adani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Tata Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 10
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 10, 2023 4:43:39 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17412.90, 176.70 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 59135.13, 671.15 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Tata Motors, Tata Motors stock, Tata Motors shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 6

Tata Motors | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 1.1 percent higher.

bank stocks, bank shares, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, PNB, PSB, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 6

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 2.2 percent. Shares of Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, PNB, PSB, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, ended 1 to 3.7 percent lower.

adani enterprises, adani stock, adani shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 6

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 3 percent lower.

vedanta stock, vedanta shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 6

Vedanta | The Union Government has expressed its displeasure over Vedanta's recent statements and actions pertaining to Hindustan Zinc, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC Awaaz. Its shares ended nearly 2 percent down.

ajanta pharma, ajanta pharma stock, ajanta pharma shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 6

Ajanta Pharma | Ajanta Pharma Ltd. approved its third share buyback in as many years at its board meeting on Friday. Its stock ended nearly 1.1 percent lower.

swan energy, swan energy stock, swan energy shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count6 / 6

Swan Energy | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 7.4 percent higher.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close in red dragged by PSU Bank stocks

Next Article

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red dragged by financials

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X