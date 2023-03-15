homephotos Newsmarket NewsAdani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Bharti Airtel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 15

Adani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Bharti Airtel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 15

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 4:48:06 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended 16972.15, 71.15 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 57555.90, 344.29 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 5.7 percent higher.

Max Financial Services Ltd | Max Financial's proposed promoter stake sale has hit a roadblock over a mismatch in expectations, people privy to the matter told CNBC-TV18. Its stock ended 1.6 percent lower

Bharti Airtel | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 1.9 percent lower.

Nazara Technologies Ltd | Nazara Technologies subsidiaries Kiddopia and Mediawrkz, on March 15 were given unrestricted access to the entire amount of Rs 64 crore that was held in the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Its stock ended 1.2 percent higher.

Swan Energy | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 12.1 percent lower.

