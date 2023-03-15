Breaking News
X
Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP crosses halfway mark for first time, leads in 31 seats
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsAdani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Bharti Airtel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 15

Adani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Bharti Airtel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 15

Adani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Bharti Airtel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 15
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 4:48:06 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended 16972.15, 71.15 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 57555.90, 344.29 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

adani enterprises, adani enterprises stock, adani enterprises shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 5

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 5.7 percent higher.

max financial, max financial stock, max financial shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 5

Max Financial Services Ltd | Max Financial's proposed promoter stake sale has hit a roadblock over a mismatch in expectations, people privy to the matter told CNBC-TV18. Its stock ended 1.6 percent lower

bharti airtel, bharti airtel stock, bharti airtel shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 5

Bharti Airtel | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 1.9 percent lower.

Nazara Technologies, nazara tech stock, nazara tech shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 5

Nazara Technologies Ltd | Nazara Technologies subsidiaries Kiddopia and Mediawrkz, on March 15 were given unrestricted access to the entire amount of Rs 64 crore that was held in the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Its stock ended 1.2 percent higher.

swan energy, swan energy stock, swan energy shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 5

Swan Energy | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 12.1 percent lower.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Wall Street in disarray | Dow futures dive 400 points as Credit Suisse, SVB crises loom

Next Article

HUL, P&G pay GST liability under cross charge mechanism following enquiry by GST authorities

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X