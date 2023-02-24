English
Adani Enterprises, SpiceJet, ONGC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 24

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 24, 2023 3:55:16 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17465.80, 45.45 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 59463.93, 141.87 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Image count1 / 5

ONGC | Nifty50's top gainer, ONGC's shares ended 2.6 percent higher.

Image count2 / 5

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices, down three percent. Shares of Tata Steel, MOIL, JSW Steel, SAIL, JSL, Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises ended 1.9 to 5.1 percent lower.

Image count3 / 5

Adani stocks | It is exactly a month since US-based short-seller Hindenburg research came out with a report that contained allegations of fraud against the Adani Group. Since then, the group market capitalisation has more than halved from its peak and is no longer the $100 billion enterprise. On Friday, shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, ended five percent lower.

Image count4 / 5

SpiceJet | Shares of budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd gained more than two percent on Friday ahead of the announcement of its December quarter financial results and a crucial board meeting that will consider proposals to shore up its equity capital. Its stock ended 12.3 percent higher.

Image count5 / 5

Macrotech Developers | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 10.7 percent lower.

